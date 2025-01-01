Milk Breath is a cross between Motorbreath and Milkshake, making it a sought-after choice for many users.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (80% Sativa / 20% Indica)

Milk Breath features small to medium-sized buds with lime green leaves and yellow-orange pistils, covered in cloudy whitish trichomes. The buds have a dense, solid structure and a slightly tapered appearance.

This strain has a powerful aroma, starting with earthy and vegetal notes, followed by a hint of sweet spice. The dominant terpenes give it a unique and inviting scent.

The flavor profile of Milk Breath is rich and complex, offering a mix of earthy, herbal, and sweet-spicy notes. It's a delightful combination that enhances the overall experience.

Milk Breath provides an uplifting and focused high, making it suitable for daytime use when creativity or concentration is needed. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and energized.

Milk Breath is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from stress, fatigue, and PTSD. Its stimulating effects make it popular for both medical and recreational use.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



