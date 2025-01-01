Motorbreath is a cross between Chemdog and SFV OG Kush, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Motorbreath features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a gassy, diesel-like aroma with sharp notes of chemical and earth, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Motorbreath is rich and complex, offering a blend of diesel, chemical, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Motorbreath provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed. It's a classic "couch lock" strain, making it ideal for nighttime use.

Motorbreath is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



