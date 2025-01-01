Northern Lights is a cross between Afghani and Thai landrace strains, making it a classic and beloved strain in the cannabis world.

Indica(100%)

Northern Lights features dense, compact buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, spicy aroma with notes of pine and earth, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Northern Lights is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, piney, and subtle spicy notes with a hint of sweetness.

Northern Lights provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed. It's a classic "couch lock" strain, making it ideal for nighttime use.

Northern Lights is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more