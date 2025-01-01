Original Blueberry is a cross between Afghani, Thai, and Purple Thai, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)

Original Blueberry features dense buds with a deep purple hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of blueberries, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Original Blueberry is deliciously sweet, offering a blend of blueberry, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Original Blueberry provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

Original Blueberry is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more