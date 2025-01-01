Papaya Bomb is a cross between Papaya and THC Bomb, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Papaya Bomb features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of papaya, grapefruit, and a hint of skunk, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Papaya Bomb is rich and complex, offering a blend of ripe fruit, papaya, strawberry chewing gum, and subtle skunk essence.

Papaya Bomb provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creative.

Papaya Bomb is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



