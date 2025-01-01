Papaya Cake is a cross between Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)

Papaya Cake features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, tropical aroma with notes of papaya, mango, and apricot, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Papaya Cake is rich and complex, offering a blend of tropical fruit, mango, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Papaya Cake provides a deeply relaxing and euphoric effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed. It's a classic "couch lock" strain, making it ideal for nighttime use.

Papaya Cake is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



