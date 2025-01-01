Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato is a cross between platinum Girl Scout Cookies and Lemon Haze, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato features dense, colorful buds with light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of lemon, cherry, and a hint of mint, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet lemon, cherry, and a subtle minty finish.

Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more