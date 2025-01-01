Project Blueberries is a cross between Project 541 and Blueberry Cookies, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

Project Blueberries features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and blueberry-like hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of fresh blueberries and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Project Blueberries is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet blueberry and subtle earthy notes with a hint of sweetness.

Project Blueberries provides a calming and relaxing effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. It's great for evening use, helping to promote relaxation and sleep. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Project Blueberries is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 7-8 weeks and offers a good yield.



