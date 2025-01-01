About this product
Pure Kush is of a unknown lineage.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Pure Kush features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a compact structure and a slightly tapered appearance.
This strain has a complex aroma, combining notes of citrus, mint, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Pure Kush is rich and layered, offering a mix of grapefruit, lemon, bubblegum, and lemongrass with a subtle minty finish.
Pure Kush provides a powerful and stoning body high, making it suitable for evening and nighttime use. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and inducing sleep. Users often report feeling relaxed, sleepy, and experiencing a slight head high that induces meditative sensations.
Pure Kush is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from tension, stress, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 9 weeks and offers a good yield. Pure Kush remains at a short height, making it both stealthy and manageable.
Pure Kush is of a unknown lineage.
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
