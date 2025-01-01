Pure Kush is of a unknown lineage.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Pure Kush features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a compact structure and a slightly tapered appearance.

This strain has a complex aroma, combining notes of citrus, mint, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Pure Kush is rich and layered, offering a mix of grapefruit, lemon, bubblegum, and lemongrass with a subtle minty finish.

Pure Kush provides a powerful and stoning body high, making it suitable for evening and nighttime use. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and inducing sleep. Users often report feeling relaxed, sleepy, and experiencing a slight head high that induces meditative sensations.

Pure Kush is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from tension, stress, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 9 weeks and offers a good yield. Pure Kush remains at a short height, making it both stealthy and manageable.



