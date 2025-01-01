Purple Apricot is a cross between Purple Punch and Orange Apricot, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Purple Apricot features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and vibrant purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a compact structure and a slightly tapered appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of apricot, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Purple Apricot is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet apricot, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Purple Apricot provides a balanced effect, delivering both a calming body sensation and a gentle cerebral high. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing mood. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Purple Apricot is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



