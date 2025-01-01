About this product
Purple Apricot is a cross between Purple Punch and Orange Apricot, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Purple Apricot features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and vibrant purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a compact structure and a slightly tapered appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of apricot, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Purple Apricot is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet apricot, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
Purple Apricot provides a balanced effect, delivering both a calming body sensation and a gentle cerebral high. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing mood. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
Purple Apricot is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Purple Apricot features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and vibrant purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a compact structure and a slightly tapered appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of apricot, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Purple Apricot is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet apricot, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
Purple Apricot provides a balanced effect, delivering both a calming body sensation and a gentle cerebral high. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing mood. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
Purple Apricot is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Fulfillment
About this product
Purple Apricot is a cross between Purple Punch and Orange Apricot, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Purple Apricot features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and vibrant purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a compact structure and a slightly tapered appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of apricot, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Purple Apricot is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet apricot, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
Purple Apricot provides a balanced effect, delivering both a calming body sensation and a gentle cerebral high. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing mood. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
Purple Apricot is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)
Purple Apricot features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and vibrant purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a compact structure and a slightly tapered appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of apricot, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Purple Apricot is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet apricot, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
Purple Apricot provides a balanced effect, delivering both a calming body sensation and a gentle cerebral high. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing mood. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
Purple Apricot is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
Notice a problem?Report this item