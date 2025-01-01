Purple Buddha is a cross between The Purps and Blue Buddha, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

Purple Buddha features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep purple hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of berries, grapes, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Purple Buddha is rich and complex, offering a blend of sweet berries, grape, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Purple Buddha provides a deeply relaxing and euphoric effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed. It's a classic "couch lock" strain, making it ideal for nighttime use.

Purple Buddha is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



