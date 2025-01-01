Rainbow Biscotti is a cross between Biscotti and Zkittlez, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

Rainbow Biscotti features dense, colorful buds with dark green leaves and vibrant purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a compact structure and a slightly tapered appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of candy, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Rainbow Biscotti is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet candy, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Rainbow Biscotti provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Rainbow Biscotti is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



