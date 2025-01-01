Renegade Squadron is a cross between Han Solo Burger, GMO, and Hell's Angels OG.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (80% Sativa / 20% Indica)

Renegade Squadron features dense, colorful buds with light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of candy, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Renegade Squadron is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet candy, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Renegade Squadron provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Renegade Squadron is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.





