Renegade Squadron is a cross between Han Solo Burger, GMO, and Hell's Angels OG.
Sativa-dominant Hybrid (80% Sativa / 20% Indica)
Renegade Squadron features dense, colorful buds with light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of candy, citrus, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of Renegade Squadron is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet candy, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
Renegade Squadron provides a balanced effect, delivering both a euphoric high and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
Renegade Squadron is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
