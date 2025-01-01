Skunk #1 is a cross between Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold landraces, making it a classic and beloved strain in the cannabis world.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Skunk #1 features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a pungent, skunky aroma with hints of earth and spice, making it quite unique and unmistakable.

The flavor profile of Skunk #1 is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, skunky, and subtle spicy notes with a hint of sweetness.

Skunk #1 provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Skunk #1 is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



