Sugar Cookies is a cross between Sensi Star and Girl Scout Cookies, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Sugar Cookies features dense, colorful buds with light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, dessert-like aroma with notes of sugar cookies, vanilla, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Sugar Cookies is deliciously sweet, offering a blend of sugar cookies, vanilla, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Sugar Cookies provides a balanced effect, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

Sugar Cookies is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



