Super Lemon Haze is a cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (70% Sativa / 30% Indica)

Super Lemon Haze features dense, elongated buds with a vibrant green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, citrusy aroma with strong notes of lemon and a hint of earthiness, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Super Lemon Haze is rich and complex, offering a blend of lemon, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of sweetness.

Super Lemon Haze provides an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for enhancing creativity and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, focused, and motivated.

Super Lemon Haze is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 9-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



