Super Silver Haze is a cross between Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze strains, making it a powerful combination of flavors and effects.

Sativa-dominant Hybrid (80% Sativa / 20% Indica)

Super Silver Haze features dense buds with light green leaves and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a spicy-peppery aroma with notes of citrus, pine, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

This strain has a spicy-peppery aroma with notes of citrus, pine, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Super Silver Haze is complex and enjoyable, offering a blend of spicy pepper, citrus, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of pine.

Super Silver Haze provides an energizing and uplifting effect, perfect for enhancing creativity and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, for medical users. Super Silver Haze is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more