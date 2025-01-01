Swiss Watch is a cross between Gary Payton and Runtz, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Swiss Watch features dense buds with a bold blackish-purple hue and forest green leafage. The buds are adorned with lanky pistil fibers and a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a complex aroma with notes of petrol gas, pepper, and decadent dessert. The gassy side has a pungent burnt rubber and simmering kerosene funk, while the sweetened side offers a profound, opulent candy attribute.

The flavor profile of Swiss Watch is exquisite, offering a blend of tire-fire gas and candied zest. The masterful melding of raunchy gas and sweet confectionary flavors creates a robust, almost savory taste, with an aftertaste of cinnamon, light clove, and cocoa.

Swiss Watch provides a satisfying and stupefying effect, generating immediate cognitive fog with some forehead pressure and moderate heaviness in the neck and back. It's known for causing significant couch lock in higher amounts.

Swiss Watch is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is moderately difficult to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It requires careful attention to temperature, humidity, and nutrient levels. Swiss Watch has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



