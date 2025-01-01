T-1000 is a cross between Purple Urkle and Triangle Kush, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa)

T-1000 features dense buds with a color range from wintergreen to forest green, often displaying shades of blue and purple. The buds are adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a complex aroma with notes of grape, earthy undertones, and a hint of spice, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of T-1000 is rich and flavorful, offering a blend of grape, earthy notes, and subtle spice.

T-1000 provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

T-1000 is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-10 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more