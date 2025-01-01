Texada Timewarp is a cross between Northern Lights and Haze, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Mostly Sativa (70% Sativa / 30% Indica)

Texada Timewarp features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of pine and a hint of earthiness, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Texada Timewarp is rich and complex, offering a blend of pine, fruity, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Texada Timewarp provides an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for enhancing creativity and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, focused, and motivated.

Texada Timewarp is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and thrives best outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



