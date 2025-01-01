About this product
The White is of a unknown lineage.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
The White strain features dense, frosty buds covered in white trichomes, giving them a strikingly white appearance. The buds are often described as having a sugar-coated look.
This strain has a minimal odor, with subtle notes of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy undertones.
The flavor profile of The White is also minimal, with dominant flavors of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy notes.
The White strain provides a balanced high, offering both mental and physical relief. Users often report feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. It's great for evening use, as it can help with sleep and sedation.
The White is chosen by medical marijuana patients for its effectiveness in treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.
This strain is known for its short, bushy stature and typically flowers within 60 to 70 days. It offers moderate to high yields and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
The White strain features dense, frosty buds covered in white trichomes, giving them a strikingly white appearance. The buds are often described as having a sugar-coated look.
This strain has a minimal odor, with subtle notes of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy undertones.
The flavor profile of The White is also minimal, with dominant flavors of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy notes.
The White strain provides a balanced high, offering both mental and physical relief. Users often report feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. It's great for evening use, as it can help with sleep and sedation.
The White is chosen by medical marijuana patients for its effectiveness in treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.
This strain is known for its short, bushy stature and typically flowers within 60 to 70 days. It offers moderate to high yields and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.
Fulfillment
About this product
The White is of a unknown lineage.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
The White strain features dense, frosty buds covered in white trichomes, giving them a strikingly white appearance. The buds are often described as having a sugar-coated look.
This strain has a minimal odor, with subtle notes of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy undertones.
The flavor profile of The White is also minimal, with dominant flavors of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy notes.
The White strain provides a balanced high, offering both mental and physical relief. Users often report feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. It's great for evening use, as it can help with sleep and sedation.
The White is chosen by medical marijuana patients for its effectiveness in treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.
This strain is known for its short, bushy stature and typically flowers within 60 to 70 days. It offers moderate to high yields and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
The White strain features dense, frosty buds covered in white trichomes, giving them a strikingly white appearance. The buds are often described as having a sugar-coated look.
This strain has a minimal odor, with subtle notes of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy undertones.
The flavor profile of The White is also minimal, with dominant flavors of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy notes.
The White strain provides a balanced high, offering both mental and physical relief. Users often report feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. It's great for evening use, as it can help with sleep and sedation.
The White is chosen by medical marijuana patients for its effectiveness in treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.
This strain is known for its short, bushy stature and typically flowers within 60 to 70 days. It offers moderate to high yields and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
Notice a problem?Report this item