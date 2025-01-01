The White is of a unknown lineage.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

The White strain features dense, frosty buds covered in white trichomes, giving them a strikingly white appearance. The buds are often described as having a sugar-coated look.

This strain has a minimal odor, with subtle notes of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy undertones.

The flavor profile of The White is also minimal, with dominant flavors of pine, spicy-herbal, and earthy notes.

The White strain provides a balanced high, offering both mental and physical relief. Users often report feeling euphoric, happy, and relaxed. It's great for evening use, as it can help with sleep and sedation.

The White is chosen by medical marijuana patients for its effectiveness in treating conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, anxiety, and depression.

This strain is known for its short, bushy stature and typically flowers within 60 to 70 days. It offers moderate to high yields and can thrive both indoors and outdoors.



