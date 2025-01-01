It is a cross between White Truffle and Garlic Icing.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

Truffle Icing features dense, round-shaped buds with dark olive-green nuggets and dark amber undertones. The buds are adorned with bright hairs and a dense layer of vivid amber crystal trichomes, giving them a striking appearance

This strain has a complex aroma with subtle acidic and sweet notes reminiscent of sour candy, followed by dry punches of skunk and hash It also has a sweet onion and nutty, savory aroma with a buttery finish

The flavor profile of Truffle Icing is rich and decadent, offering a blend of funky, earthy notes with a hint of sweetness and spice.

Truffle Icing provides a deeply relaxing and sedating effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed.

Truffle Icing is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It requires a warm, dry climate with plenty of light and good air circulation Truffle Icing has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



