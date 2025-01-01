Wedding Pie is a cross between Wedding Cake and Grape Pie, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

Wedding Pie features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, dessert-like aroma with notes of grape, sweet vanilla, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of Wedding Pie is rich and complex, offering a blend of grape, sweet vanilla, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

Wedding Pie provides a deeply relaxing and euphoric effect, perfect for unwinding and relieving stress. Users often report feeling calm, euphoric, and physically relaxed. It's a classic "couch lock" strain, making it ideal for nighttime use.

Wedding Pie is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Its calming effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



