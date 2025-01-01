White Diesel is a cross between NYC Diesel and White Widow, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

White Diesel features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a unique aroma with a mix of citrus and diesel, offering notes of lemon, grapefruit, and a hint of earthiness, making it quite distinctive and inviting.

The flavor profile of White Diesel is rich and complex, offering a blend of citrusy, diesel, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

White Diesel provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

White Diesel is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



