White Runtz is a cross between Gelato and Zkittlez, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

White Runtz features dense, round-shaped buds with a deep green hue and a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving it a snow-white appearance. The buds have a fresh and vibrant look.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of berries, grapes, and a hint of earthy undertones, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of White Runtz is rich and complex, offering a blend of sweet berries, grape, and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

White Runtz provides a balanced high, delivering both a gentle cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for relaxation, stress relief, and enhancing creativity. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

White Runtz is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



