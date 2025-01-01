White Widow is a cross between Brazilian Sativa landrace and South Indian Indica, making it a classic and beloved strain in the cannabis world.

Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

White Widow features dense, compact buds with a frosty layer of trichomes that give them a white, glistening appearance. The buds are typically light green with vibrant orange pistils.

This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with hints of pine and spice, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of White Widow is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, piney, and spicy notes with a hint of sweetness.

White Widow provides a balanced high, delivering both a cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing creativity, socializing, and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.

White Widow is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



read more