About this product
White Widow is a cross between Brazilian Sativa landrace and South Indian Indica, making it a classic and beloved strain in the cannabis world.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
White Widow features dense, compact buds with a frosty layer of trichomes that give them a white, glistening appearance. The buds are typically light green with vibrant orange pistils.
This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with hints of pine and spice, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of White Widow is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, piney, and spicy notes with a hint of sweetness.
White Widow provides a balanced high, delivering both a cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing creativity, socializing, and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
White Widow is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
White Widow features dense, compact buds with a frosty layer of trichomes that give them a white, glistening appearance. The buds are typically light green with vibrant orange pistils.
This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with hints of pine and spice, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of White Widow is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, piney, and spicy notes with a hint of sweetness.
White Widow provides a balanced high, delivering both a cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing creativity, socializing, and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
White Widow is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Fulfillment
About this product
White Widow is a cross between Brazilian Sativa landrace and South Indian Indica, making it a classic and beloved strain in the cannabis world.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
White Widow features dense, compact buds with a frosty layer of trichomes that give them a white, glistening appearance. The buds are typically light green with vibrant orange pistils.
This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with hints of pine and spice, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of White Widow is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, piney, and spicy notes with a hint of sweetness.
White Widow provides a balanced high, delivering both a cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing creativity, socializing, and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
White Widow is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Balanced Hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)
White Widow features dense, compact buds with a frosty layer of trichomes that give them a white, glistening appearance. The buds are typically light green with vibrant orange pistils.
This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with hints of pine and spice, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of White Widow is rich and complex, offering a blend of earthy, piney, and spicy notes with a hint of sweetness.
White Widow provides a balanced high, delivering both a cerebral buzz and a relaxing body sensation. It's great for enhancing creativity, socializing, and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, uplifted, and relaxed.
White Widow is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects make it a versatile choice for various medical conditions.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
Notice a problem?Report this item