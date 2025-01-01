ZAG is a cross between Zkittlez, Sour Apple, and Gelato, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.

Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)

ZAG features dense, colorful buds with light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.

This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of tropical fruits like pineapples and mangoes, making it quite unique and inviting.

The flavor profile of ZAG is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet tropical fruits and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.

ZAG provides an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for enhancing creativity and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, focused, and motivated.

ZAG is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.

This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.



