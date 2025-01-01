About this product
ZAG is a cross between Zkittlez, Sour Apple, and Gelato, making it a delightful combination of flavors and effects.
Indica-dominant Hybrid (60% Indica / 40% Sativa)
ZAG features dense, colorful buds with light green and purple hues, adorned with a thick layer of frosty trichomes. The buds have a fresh and vibrant appearance.
This strain has a sweet, fruity aroma with notes of tropical fruits like pineapples and mangoes, making it quite unique and inviting.
The flavor profile of ZAG is deliciously fruity, offering a blend of sweet tropical fruits and subtle earthy notes with a hint of spice.
ZAG provides an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for enhancing creativity and relieving stress. Users often report feeling happy, focused, and motivated.
ZAG is often used for its therapeutic benefits, including relief from anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its uplifting effects make it a popular choice for medical users.
This strain is relatively easy to grow and can thrive both indoors and outdoors. It has a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and offers a good yield.
Fulfillment
About this brand
High Peak Seeds
Howdy, folks! We're High Peak Seeds—driven by passion and committed to giving folks like you top-quality cannabis seeds without breaking the bank.
With over 70 years of combined growing experience, we've seen our fair share of disheartening seed purchases and false claims. We want to stand out from the faceless enterprises and bring some genuine warmth back to the seed market.
We've focused on perfecting our seed selection for over 30 years, all starting from seeds we grew for our personal use.
