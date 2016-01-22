About this product
Blue Blood from breeder Medicann is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Blueberry. It carries on the potent legacy of OG Kush genetics and adds a sweet berry flavor to the pine and diesel undertones. Some Blue Blood phenotypes have proven to show a tendency towards higher CBD levels which adds to the already relaxing nature of this strain.
About this strain
Blue Blood from breeder Medicann is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Blueberry. It carries on the potent legacy of OG Kush genetics and adds a sweet berry flavor to the pine and diesel undertones. Some Blue Blood phenotypes have proven to show a tendency towards higher CBD levels which adds to the already relaxing nature of this strain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Places Farms
We are a family run farm producing high quality, small batch cannabis flower. We strive to grow cannabis that is aromatic and vivacious, with terpene profiles that offer a variety of therapeutic and prophylactic health benefits.