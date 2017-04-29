Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Fruit Loops

by High Places Farms
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Fruit Loops
Fruit Loops

Fruit Loops, also known as "Fruit Loop Haze," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.

Fruit Loops effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand High Places Farms
High Places Farms
Shop products
We are a family run farm producing high quality, small batch cannabis flower. We strive to grow cannabis that is aromatic and vivacious, with terpene profiles that offer a variety of therapeutic and prophylactic health benefits.