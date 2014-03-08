Loading…
Plush Berry

by High Places Farms
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
About this strain

Plushberry

Plushberry, also known as "Plush Berry" and "Plush Berry Kush," is an indica marijuana strain. Originally bred by TGA Seeds, Plushberry is made from a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

Plushberry effects

215 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

High Places Farms
We are a family run farm producing high quality, small batch cannabis flower. We strive to grow cannabis that is aromatic and vivacious, with terpene profiles that offer a variety of therapeutic and prophylactic health benefits.