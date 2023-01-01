This multi-functional fashion pin also serves as a lapel pin or a tie pin and measures 18mm high (about three-quarters of an inch). Crafted from .925 sterling silver the solid sterling silver with green enamel is sure to bring an aura of sophistication to any outfit and makes a positive fashion statement in the growing world of legalized marijuana.
This cannabis-inspired piece is also available in 14kt or 18kt, white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold, as well as sterling silver. Interested in something custom? Need a specific size? We'll be happy to accommodate, just send us a message!
For BOTH ladies and men, the quality of this fashion pin, like all jewelry from High Point, is unsurpassed.
