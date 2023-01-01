This sterling silver sweet heart has the silhouette of a Sativa Leaf cut out of its center. Long associated with love and affection, these heart-shaped earrings can let the world know how you feel about the legalization of cannabis. The sweet heart shepherd hook earrings measure 10mm in height.



This cannabis-inspired piece is also available in 14kt or 18kt, white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold, as well as sterling silver.

Interested in something custom? Need a specific size? We'll be happy to accommodate, just send us a message!



The quality of this pendant, like all jewelry from High Point, is unsurpassed.

