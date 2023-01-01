Created to help focus and heal with a natural boost using hybrid cannabis strains and ratio of THC + CBG. 20 individual servings of 5mg THC + 5mg CBG. Made with full spectrum cannabis extract. Gluten free.
At High Road Edibles, we pride ourselves on chef-driven recipes with consistent dosing that don’t skimp on flavor for effectiveness.
You have high expectations for the brands you choose. Your THC selection certainly shouldn’t be the exception to that rule. It wasn’t for us. Suitable for any cannabis lifestyle, our confections are great whether you’re out adventuring or relaxing with your favorite book. We’ll see you on the High Road.