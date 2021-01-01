Loading…
Devil's Lettuce Indica Vape Cartridge 1g

by High Supply

Vape cartridges made with 100% high THC cannabis oil and live cannabis terpenes with no additives or fillers. Designed to be affordable & potent, our unique live strain blends will deliver an explosion of flavor to any vaping experience.

Dominant Strain: Lime Skunk
Secondary Strain: Outer Space
Main Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Ocimene, Limonene
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.