Groovy Moves Hyrbrid Cartridge 1g

by High Supply
THC —CBD —

About this product

Terp Source: Cherry AK x Orange Cream

Live vape cartridges that are 100% derived from cannabis with no added fillers or non-cannabis ingredients. Designed to be affordable & convenient, while bringing potency and different terpene profiles to your vaping experience.
About this brand

Logo for the brand High Supply
High Supply
Quality weed, available in sativa, indica or hybrid and in vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-roll, shortie and concentrate form. Visit your dispensary for a High Supply of cannabis for all the life you’ve yet to experience.
