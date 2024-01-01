Flavor Profile:

Indulge in the exquisite taste of our Blueberry Bubba Kush Live Resin Indica Sleep Gummies, made with all-natural ingredients. Each bite delivers a rich, fruity burst of blueberry, perfectly balanced with subtle earthy undertones. Crafted with real blueberry puree, these gummies offer an authentic flavor that transports your palate to a sun-drenched blueberry patch. The flavor journey begins with a vibrant, juicy explosion mingling with hints of herbaceous depth. This luscious, all-natural blueberry flavor is both soothing and satisfying, making every bite a moment of pure indulgence and relaxation.



The Power of Live Resin:

Our gummies are crafted with hemp-derived live resin, a premium extract known for preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in order to deliver the most authentic experience. Live resin is extracted from fresh, flash-frozen hemp, capturing the plant’s essence at its peak. This process retains more of the natural compounds, resulting in a richer and more potent product. The inclusion of live resin enhances the entourage effect, where cannabinoids and terpenes work synergistically to deliver a more comprehensive and effective experience, allowing you to enjoy the unique characteristics and benefits often associated with the Blueberry Bubba Kush strain, amplified for your ultimate relaxation.



Expected Effects:

Each Blueberry Bubba Kush Live Resin Indica Sleep Gummy is meticulously dosed with 10 mg of hemp-derived delta-9 THC, 10 mg of CBD, and 5 mg of CBN. This balanced blend is designed to promote relaxation, alleviate stress, and support a restful night’s sleep. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or drift off into a peaceful slumber, these gummies are your perfect companion. The calming effects of CBD, combined with CBN, which is believed to support relaxation and sleep, and the gentle euphoria from THC, create a harmonious and soothing experience. Ideal for both newcomers and aficionados alike, these gummies offer a tranquil escape into blissful calm.



Why Choose High Test Gummies:

- Precisely Dosed: Each gummy is carefully crafted to ensure consistent and accurate dosing.

- Lab Tested: Our products undergo rigorous third-party testing for purity and potency.

- Premium Ingredients: Made with high-quality hemp-derived live resin, real blueberry puree, and all natural ingredients.

- Crafted for Your Lifestyle: Whether enjoyed solo or shared with friends, these gummies provide a perfect blend of modern and rustic charm.



Experience the perfect blend of flavor, potency, and relaxation with High Test Gummies’ Blueberry Bubba Kush Live Resin Indica Sleep Gummies. Your journey to a great night’s sleep starts here.



