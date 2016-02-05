About this strain
From Aficionado Seeds comes In The Pines, a sativa-dominant strain bred by crossing Pineapple Thai, Master Kush, and Pineapple. Tropical fruity flavors activate on the inhale and usher in this sativa’s invigorating, active effects. Clear creativity comes alive as the senses sharpen, making In The Pines the perfect companion strain for hobbies and productive afternoons.
In The Pines effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Inflammation
28% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
