Sugar Pine has been a work in progress for the last two decades, crossing and backcrossing specific cannabis genetics to compose an ideal sativa-dominant hybrid that is simultaneously uplifting and soothing. Produced by Flying Dutchman Gardens, Sugar Pine is an eclectic hybrid with genetics that include Skunk, Sugar Bush, Afghani, and Sweetie. This strain’s aroma is indicative of its name, stinking of sweet pine, with notes of hops and vanilla. The buzz is uplifting and cerebral while remaining light and easy on the body.