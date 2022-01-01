With sleek lines and a roomy double chamber, the largest piece from our friends at Summerland not only holds more smoke, it looks great doing it. Sail straight into the high life on The Land Yacht, you deserve it.



12.5"H x 7"W



Lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time.



As this piece is made by hand with natural materials, visual variations may be present. Each piece is considered one of a kind and unique.