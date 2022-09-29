About this product
AEROSPACED BY HIGHER STANDARDS - 4 PIECE TOOTHLESS GRINDER - 2.0"
Aerospaced by Higher Standards, the luxe smoking authority, sets the standard in grinder quality. The Toothless Grinder features sharp blades that finely and efficiently slice material to a powdery consistency, producing a vape-friendly end-grind that allows you to get the most out of your material.
About this brand
Higher Standards - Shop
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
