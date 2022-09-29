About this product
Aerospaced Grinders by Higher Standards is not your every day / average grinder. They're made with aircraft grade aluminum and sharp diamond shaped teeth that shred material both finely and evenly for a consistency unmatched by any other grinder on the market today. Aerospaced matches the quality and premium look of Higher Standards.
About this brand
Higher Standards
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
