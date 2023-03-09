The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is the perfect piece for smokers looking to experience an elevated smoking session. Handcrafted from medical-grade borosilicate glass, this unique water pipe offers unbeatable filtration, along with a wide base for maximum stability and a ground-glass connection for an airtight seal. At 14.25" tall, this extra thick design also features a diffused downstem and ice pinch, as well as its own custom ice mold.



What's more, the Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker is designed to be easy to disassemble for stress-free cleaning and made with love in the USA. It even comes in its very own collector's case so you can store your beloved piece safely and securely when not in use.



PRODUCT SPECS

- 14.25" Tall

- Medical-Grade Borosilicate

- Extra Thick Design

- Diffused Downstem

- Wide Base

- Ice Pinch

- Custom Ice Mold

- Easy to Disassemble

- Made in USA

- Collector's Case



Higher Standards was created by true connoisseurs who understand just how important flavor is when smoking. That's why they provide only the highest quality tools and accessories that ensure the best flavor from your material each time—from premium care and maintenance products to heavy-duty glass pieces like The Heavy Duty Beaker. They've even collaborated with Blazer Big Shot Torch on their limited edition collection of pieces—the perfect addition to any connoisseur's arsenal of tools!



WHAT'S IN THE BOX

1x Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker

1x Glass Downstem

1x Glass Bowl, 14mm Male

1x Ice Mold



Whether you're smoking alone or with friends, The Heavy Duty Beaker is sure to make any session special. With its superior filtration system, extra thick design, and wide base for stability, it will provide you with all the flavor you need without sacrificing quality or safety. Plus its collector's case makes transporting it hassle-free—so you can take your favorite piece wherever your adventures may lead!



And don't forget about their limited edition collaborations—each piece brings something new and exciting to your smoking experience! So if you're ready to take your sessions up a notch or two, then look no further than The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Beaker! Elevate your game today with one of these remarkable pieces—you won't regret it!

