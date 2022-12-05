About this product
The Higher Standards Heavy Duty Riggler is engineered for advanced, portable water filtration for dry herbs & concentrates. This dual-use innovation features a 7 mm thick, medical-grade borosilicate glass construction which is designed with a fixed diffused downstem.
Equipped with a quartz banger & glass bowl for optimal flavor, this piece comes with a carb cap for an airtight seal, & a double-sided concentrate tool with silicone grips for precise handling of all your materials.
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch.
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.
