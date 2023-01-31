Higher Standards Pipe Dreamz are premium fine-bristled pipe cleaners that have been specially designed to flex and cut into the tightest corners, cleaning the tucked-away buildup in your water pipe or rig. The textured surface acts a magnet in attaching itself to the hard-to-reach small particles. Bristled to free up residue but soft enough not to irritate glass surfaces, Pipe Dreamz is the ideal cleaning companion
Higher Standards was created to provide true connoisseurs with the tools they need for the most elevated smoking experience, from premium care and maintenance products that ensure the best flavor from your material to heavy-duty glass and sought after limited edition collaborations like the Higher Standards x Blazer Big Shot Torch. A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.