About this product
The larger than average bowl allows for big rips and long-lasting sessions and with each draw, the chamber produces extraordinarily dense clouds of smoke. To regulate airflow, the Heavy Duty Spoon Pipe is designed with a side carburetor hole and flared mouthpiece which provides an airtight seal, so zero smoke is wasted.
About this brand
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.