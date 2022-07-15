About this product
The Big Shot is one of the most powerful, and smallest, tools you’ll ever use. Boasting a Piezo crystal igniter, this torch lights up instantly with the push of a button—you don't need to carry a lighter with you. With over 35 minutes of high-grade 2500 °F burn time, this refillable, self-contained unit will meet all your needs.
About this brand
A one-stop shop for cutting-edge brands and tech, we give connoisseurs the tools they need for the perfect smoking experience. Our collection of handcrafted heavy duty glass, premium care and maintenance products, and limited edition collaborations are all created with the true connoisseur in mind, those who put flavor first.