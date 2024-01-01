Arizona Homegrown

Founded in Arizona, we have a rich culinary history. With over two decades of experience in some of the best kitchens in the country. Highern Chef faced the true test when he joined Chef Beau Mc Millan to defeat Bobby Flay on Iron Chef America. Combining all of these skills with a passion for marijuana, Highern Chef is now widely known as one of the top cannabis chefs.



Starting shortly after the passage of Arizona's medical marijuana program the recipes have been painstakingly developed through years of culinary experience with valuable patient feedback on potency along the way.



Premier Medicated Chocolate Bars

Our delicious chocolate bars are conveniently sectioned into 10 pieces each being 10mg. This ensures accurate dosing so that every patient can feel confident in taking the amount they need to suit their condition.



With many tasty flavors, every patient will have a go-to bar for their needs.



All of our bars are created using the finest quality fair-trade GMO-free chocolate.

