Commerce City Kush by Rare Dankness is a pungent indica-dominant strain with intense effects. Created by crossing Chemdawg 4 and Rare Dankness #1, this strain delivers fuel-forward aromas and strong physical effects. It hits right between the eyes and lingers, offering a strong cerebral buzz that sinks into the body. Enjoy Commerce City Kush in the early evening or in a place you intend to stay, as the mental and physical effects can be arresting. The breeder recommends utilizing this strain for GI issues, depression, migraines, and nausea.
Commerce City Kush effects
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
