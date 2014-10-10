White Haze, the winning sativa of the 2002 Cannabis Cup, is a variation on the classic Haze strain from the Dutch White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds sister company. The already sizeable trichome production is boosted, while reducing the height and flowering time of the famously tall original Hazes. The power of sativa and indica are both strongly expressed in the flower formation and effects. Its lightweight, lofty buzz is counterbalanced by a comfortable relaxation that spans both mind and body. White Haze grows running sativa colas that are given density by the indica influence.