Our products are made to make you feel good, inside and out. Our foods are carefully crafted with the best ingredients to balance the mind and body. Highland Pantry edibles have been shown to alleviate muscle strain, calm the mind, and help you relax. Think of us as mammas little helper. Some moms drink wine, our moms eat almond butter. Our edibles can also provide a healthy hiking companion or a quick restorative afternoon snack. We created Highland Pantry to benefit your health and well-being. Because we all know that eating well, exercise and sleep are the keys to a happy, healthy life. Let us help you maintain that healthy glow. Get that manageable mellow, and that good night's sleep you've been missing. All Highland Pantry edibles are Gluten-Free, Vegan, and NON-GMO Mamma's Little Helper A few years ago, my mom rediscovered the benefits of Cannabis to help her cope with debilitating migraines. Realizing how she was benefiting from this amazing plant, an idea took hold. I had been working to build a gourmet, small batch gluten free dessert brand called Rosewood Pantry and realized there was a real opportunity for products with the same integrity in the Cannabis space. Looking at the edibles landscape, I realized the space was already saturated with sweets! I knew there was a need for something new; something that helps you look and feel amazing without ruining your wellness program. Highland Pantry harnesses the multifaceted properties of cannabis to create a line of organic, thoughtfully medicated foods that will keep you feeling cool as a cucumber (or a packet of cbd almond butter).